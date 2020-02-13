Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mild day Thursday. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny then cloudy later, nice. High: 63, Low: 38: Chilly with showers and flurries. High: 46, Low: 30: Sunny, morning frost. High: 56, Low: 37: Cloudy and rainy at times. High: 53, Low: 34: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 35: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High: 57, Low: 38: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. High: 60, Low: 45