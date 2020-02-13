Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, muggy and still very warm Friday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, still warm, muggy. High: 89, Low: 70

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny,a few showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High 87, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot. High: 95, Low: 75

Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms. High: 96, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms. High: 96, Low: 73


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
