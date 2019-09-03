Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and muggy Tuesday with scattered storms expected.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Windy with strong storms possible. High: 86, Low: 59

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

Thursday: Mild. High: 73, Low: 60

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 56

Saturday: Showers late. High: 74, Low: 57

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 60

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 70, Low: 61



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
'Carp Cowboys' keep invasive flying fish at bay
Teen charged with sexually assaulting girl at party
Show More
Woman, 81, killed in crash near NW Side pizzeria ID'd; driver not charged
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Man suffers cracked skull in string of violent carjackings on NW Side
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Noose found hanging in U of I elevator
More TOP STORIES News