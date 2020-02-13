Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, nice Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, nice Friday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray showers late. High: 67, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 57

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 69

Thursday: Hot, stray storms. High: 91, Low: 70


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
