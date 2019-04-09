Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, not as warm Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but not as warm Tuesday. Highs around 60.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 36
Wednesday: Cold with a rain/snow mix. High: 40, Low: 37
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered strong storms. High: 58, Low: 41
Friday: Windy, cloudy with light rain and flurries. High: 45, Low: 34
Saturday Partly cloudy, not as brisk. High: 52, Low: 36
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35
Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 55, Low: 44
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
TOP STORIES
Show More