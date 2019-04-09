Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, not as warm Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but not as warm Tuesday. Highs around 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 36: Cold with a rain/snow mix. High: 40, Low: 37: Cloudy with scattered strong storms. High: 58, Low: 41: Windy, cloudy with light rain and flurries. High: 45, Low: 34Partly cloudy, not as brisk. High: 52, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 55, Low: 44