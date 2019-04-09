Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, not as warm Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but not as warm Tuesday. Highs around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cold with a rain/snow mix. High: 40, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered strong storms. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Windy, cloudy with light rain and flurries. High: 45, Low: 34

Saturday Partly cloudy, not as brisk. High: 52, Low: 36

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 55, Low: 44



