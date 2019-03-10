Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny on Monday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and temps near normal on Monday. High in 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Monday: Sunny. High: 43, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mild. High: 49, Low: 40

Wednesday: Warm, windy with rain showers. High: 56, Low: 52

Thursday: Warm, windy with scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 40

Friday: Cold with flurries.. High: 40, Low: 27

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 39, Low: 24

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 44, Low: 27



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
