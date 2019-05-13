Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sprinkles, still cool. High: 59, Low: 39

Tuesday: Milder. High: 68, Low: 52

Wednesday: Isolated showers. High: 70, Low: 48

Thursday: Evening storms and showers. High: 74, Low: 51

Friday: Partly clearing. High: 66, Low: 49

Saturday: Few showers. High: 73, Low: 60

Sunday: Warm, few storms. High: 80, Low: 58


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect
Michelle Gallardo to climb Mount Everest for a cause
Man killed in North Lawndale police-involved shooting identified
2 Lakeview women pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday
Fallen CPD officers honored at National Police Week
Show More
Dennis Rodman accused of theft in LA store
Bartlett police officers suspended for hazing
Gary teen killed in shooting planned to join military
Race for the Cure brings hope to those with cancer
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
More TOP STORIES News