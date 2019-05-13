CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday. Highs in the upper 50s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sprinkles, still cool. High: 59, Low: 39
Tuesday: Milder. High: 68, Low: 52
Wednesday: Isolated showers. High: 70, Low: 48
Thursday: Evening storms and showers. High: 74, Low: 51
Friday: Partly clearing. High: 66, Low: 49
Saturday: Few showers. High: 73, Low: 60
Sunday: Warm, few storms. High: 80, Low: 58
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More