Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant Thursday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated storms. High: 65, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny, but with isolated storms. High: 74, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, windy and warm. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, with storms late. High: 84, Low: 64

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 52



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
