Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, summery and pleasant Tuesday, but cooler by the lake. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 78 Low: 61

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 51

Thursday: Cloudy and cool, showers early. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77, Low: 64

Saturday: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Sunday Muggy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 81, Low: 59


