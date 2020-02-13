Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, cooler by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny Saturday, with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 92, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Windy and rainy at times. High: 84, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and very nice. High: 80, Low: 57

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 75, Low: 55


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
