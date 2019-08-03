Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, slight chance of rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 86.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. High: 86, Low: 65

Sunday Sunny with isolated showers. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67

Friday: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 64


