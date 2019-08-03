Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, slight chance of rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 86.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Sunny and warm, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. High: 86, Low: 65
Sunday Sunny with isolated showers. High: 84, Low: 66
Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 70
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 66
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 65
Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 67
Friday: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 64
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News