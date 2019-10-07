Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures on Monday. Highs in the mid 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 56

Thursday: Nice temperatures with some evening showers. High: 74, Low: 64

Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 68, Low: 40

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39

Sunday: Still chilly. High: 57, Low: 41




