Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures on Monday. Highs in the mid 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 56
Thursday: Nice temperatures with some evening showers. High: 74, Low: 64
Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 68, Low: 40
Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39
Sunday: Still chilly. High: 57, Low: 41
