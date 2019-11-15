Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny start and warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny start and warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 36, Low: 24

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 38, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, flurries. High: 40, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 41, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 43, Low: 35

Thursday: Scattered rain. High: 47, Low: 33



