Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday, cooler by lake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6246024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny Sunday, with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the low 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 53: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 77, Low: 57: Sunny, breezy. High: 86, Low: 64: Sunny, hot, more humid. High: 90, Low: 62: Hot, still dry. High: 91, Low: 66: Partly cloudy with evening storms. High: 87, Low: 68: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 69