Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday, cooler by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny Sunday, with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 53

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 77, Low: 57

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 86, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, more humid. High: 90, Low: 62

Thursday: Hot, still dry. High: 91, Low: 66

Friday: Partly cloudy with evening storms. High: 87, Low: 68

Saturday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 69


