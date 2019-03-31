Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably cold on Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temps will still be unseasonably cold on Sunday with a high of 41.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Sunday: Chilly and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 27

Monday: Nice. High: 50, Low: 39

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 53, Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42

Thursday: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41

Friday: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36

Saturday Warmer. High: 63, Low: 45



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook County Sheriff Deputy killed, teen in custody in high-speed crash
IL state trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver near Libertyville
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Community members help cleanup Chicago River
El Chapo's family hopes to fashion a clothing line with drug lord's brand
Quick Tip: Free tax preparation assistance
George Clooney calls for hotel boycott over Brunei LGBT death penalty
Show More
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics, study finds
Body pulled from New Jersey lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Alex Jones blames conspiracy claims on 'psychosis'
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
More TOP STORIES News