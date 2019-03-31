Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably cold on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temps will still be unseasonably cold on Sunday with a high of 41.
Sunday: Chilly and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 27
Monday: Nice. High: 50, Low: 39
Tuesday: Breezy. High: 53, Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58, Low: 42
Thursday: Showers late. High: 57, Low: 41
Friday: Clearing. High: 56, Low: 36
Saturday Warmer. High: 63, Low: 45
