Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and spring-like. High: 52, Low: 31: Still mild but cooler. High: 53, Low: 36: More clouds, cooler. High: 51, Low: 37: Cloudy. High: 53, Low: 34: Clearing, dry. High: 44, Low: 31: Late rain possible. High: 43, Low: 26:Slightly cooler. High: 39, Low: 29