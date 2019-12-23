Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 52, Low: 31

Tuesday: Still mild but cooler. High: 53, Low: 36

Wednesday: More clouds, cooler. High: 51, Low: 37

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 53, Low: 34

Friday: Clearing, dry. High: 44, Low: 31

Saturday: Late rain possible. High: 43, Low: 26

Sunday:Slightly cooler. High: 39, Low: 29



