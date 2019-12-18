Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very cold with bitter wind chills Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and very cold with bitter wind chills near 0 Wednesday. Highs in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold, wind chills near 0. High: 23, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High: 38 Low: 26

Friday: Dim sunshine. High: 44, Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 45, Low: 31

Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 48, Low: 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 46, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly colder. High: 39, Low: 29



