Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with mild temperatures but very windy Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy. High: 48, Low: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, light snow early. High: 47, Low: 33

Thursday: Mild, warm. High: 54, Low: 32

Friday: Cloudy and windy, cooling down. High: 39, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 47, Low: 37

Sunday: Some clouds, mild. High: 55, Low: 43

Monday: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 32



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
