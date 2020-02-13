Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, beautiful Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warm and beautiful Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 77, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 55 , Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 58, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High: 60, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold with showers. High: 49, Low: 30



