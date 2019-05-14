Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm but cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm Tuesday, but cooler by the lake. Highs around 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 54
Wednesday: Isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 47
Thursday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms late. High: 77, Low: 57
Friday: Overnight showers, then clearing. High: 71, Low: 54
Saturday: Sunny and warmer! High: 83, Low: 62
Sunday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 58
Monday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 76, Low: 56
