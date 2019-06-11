Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny Tuesday and the warmest day of the week, but cooler by the lake. Highs around 80.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 60
Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 50
Thursday: Rain early, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52
Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 55
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 56
Sunday Cloudy with isolated rain. High: 78, Low: 59
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 73, Low: 59
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News