Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny Tuesday and the warmest day of the week, but cooler by the lake. Highs around 80.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 70, Low: 50

Thursday: Rain early, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 55

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 56

Sunday Cloudy with isolated rain. High: 78, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 73, Low: 59


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors detail 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Video shows CPD vehicles hitting car in crash that killed woman, 84
Barrington home vandalized in possible hate crime targeting lesbian teen
Electric scooter pilot program begins in Chicago, brings safety concerns
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
U of I murder trial about to open under witness cloud
AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Show More
Local K-9 in finals at National Hero Dog Awards
More than $1 million in drugs found in couple's truck: Police
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package left at Wheaton church
Low-income Chicago families get help buying their first home
Taft HS basketball players write to Howard Moore after crash that killed wife, daughter
More TOP STORIES News