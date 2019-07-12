Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, pleasant Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm with relatively low humidity Friday. Highs in the 80s.
Friday: Warmer and dry. High: 86, Low: 68
Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 68
Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 72
Monday: Sunny and humid. High: 93, Low: 72
Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 91, Low: 73
Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 91, Low: 73
Thursday: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 72
