Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm Sunday, with cooler temperatures by the lake. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 81, Low: 64

Monday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 90, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 64

Wednesday: Windy and rainy at times. High: 73, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny and very nice. High: 82, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 84, Low: 52

Saturday: Cooler. High: 73, Low: 49


