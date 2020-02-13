Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warm Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 92, Low: 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot, a few storms. High: 95, Low: 75

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and mainly dry. High: 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 70


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19
Over 50K sign up to join Chicago COVID-19 vaccine study
Cook County Jail COVID-19 cases drop: CDC
Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
Former CPD officer sentenced for lying to get search warrants
Show More
Glenview pool closed indefinitely after 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
YMCA of Metro Chicago reopens some pools
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
A Mexican twist on the ice cream sandwich
More TOP STORIES News