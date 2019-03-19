Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday, with highs around 50.
Tuesday: A little warmer. 50, Low: 34
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 33
Thursday: Turning sunny, mild. High: 52, Low: 34
Friday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 47, Low: 31
Saturday Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 38
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High: 57, Low: 42
Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 42
