Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warming up Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warming up Friday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 26

Saturday: Very mild, sunny and breezy: High: 48, Low: 32

Sunday: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds. High: 51, Low: 36

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 34, Low: 26

Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 19

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 15



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
