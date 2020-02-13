Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warming up Friday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 26
Saturday: Very mild, sunny and breezy: High: 48, Low: 32
Sunday: Warm temperatures, increasing clouds. High: 51, Low: 36
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. High: 39, Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 34, Low: 26
Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 29, Low: 19
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 28, Low: 15
