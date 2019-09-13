Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms Friday morning and then clearing into a sunny, windy day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning storms. High: 77, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer with showers early. High: 82, Low: 66

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 79, Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 82, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 65



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Chicago spent $213M on lawyers in police cases: Report
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Taste of Mexico City at Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Felicity Huffman to be sentenced Friday in college admissions scheme
99-cent smoke detectors
Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday
More TOP STORIES News