Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, Thursday with scattered storms in evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, windy and warm with isolated evening storms Thursday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, windy, scattered storms at night. High: 84, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 70, Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 72, Low: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 59



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed after temporary walls fell over at Orland Park mall store ID'd
Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Dolton leaders try to curb violence after girl, 16, fatally shot
Man guilty of murder in fight with wife over coffee maker
Chicago's debt may be worse than expected, mayor tells aldermen
PROGRAM NOTE: Mayor Lightfoot's State of the City Address
Show More
63rd Street Beach drum circle has been creating community through music for 40 years
Melrose Park police officer in custody for off-duty fatal shooting in Maywood
Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy filing
Man charged in Joliet shooting that injured 2, including 1-year-old
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes the stand
More TOP STORIES News