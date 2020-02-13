Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with a few strong storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but a few strong storms are possible Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, a few strong storms. High: 83, Low: 66: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66: Showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63: Dry and cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 57: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 56: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 61: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69