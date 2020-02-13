Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with a few strong storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but a few strong storms are possible Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few strong storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Saturday: Dry and cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 57

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 56

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to reopen access to Loop, downtown area
Thousands march on South Side, demanding police reform, justice, non-violence
Mayor Lightfoot calls for unity in wake of unrest
Chicago protestors march on North Side for 2nd day
Downtown Naperville looting leaves businesses damaged; 11 arrested
Chicago restaurant provides free meals to CPS students
Phase 3 to begin despite days of looting, protests, Mayor Lightfoot says
Show More
Doctors worry COVID-19 surge could come from Chicago protests
Business owners fear reopening amid looting
Boy, 5, dies after struck by car in Glenview
2 killed, 60 arrested after looting, unrest by 'outside agitators' in Cicero: police
Chicago protests: Community leaders address unrest
More TOP STORIES News