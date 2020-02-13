Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with morning frost Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning frost then sunny and a little warmer Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, morning frost. High: 56, Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and rainy at times. High: 51, Low: 37

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 52, Low: 36

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer but cool for May. High: 57, Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 65, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 50

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High:66, Low: 49


