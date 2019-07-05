Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny with scattered showers, storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 64Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 62: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 67: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70: Pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64