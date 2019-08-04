Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, with some clouds Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, with some clouds Sunday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Sunny with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 88, Low: 71

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: More humid. High: 87, Low: 68

Friday: Temperatures near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny with a nice breeze by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured
I-80 reopens after firefighters battle blaze at Joliet warehouse
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Far South Side
Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence
Mother of slain teen creates safe haven outdoors with basketball tournament
2 dead, 3 injured in I-94 crash; Southbound lanes reopened
Show More
30 girls win scholarships after putting STEM skills to test
Man faces charges after assaulting medic at Lollapalooza
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
Rooh joins new wave of Indian restaurants in Chicago
Weekend Watch: Suburban decline and rising property taxes
More TOP STORIES News