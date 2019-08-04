Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, with some isolated storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, with some isolated storms Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday Sunny with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 88, Low: 71

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: More humid. High: 87, Low: 68

Friday: Temperatures near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny with a nice breeze by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65


