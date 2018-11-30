WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures climb on Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures climb on Friday with highs near 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 38, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy. Windy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 38

Sunday: Light rain. High: 40, Low: 30.

Monday: Snow possible. High: 33, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 30, Low: 20

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 18

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High: 29, Low: 22

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
