Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures rapidly dropping; showers mainly south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures rapidly dropping to the 40s Thursday night, and showers mainly south of the city.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 62, Low: 38: Mostly cloudy with rain by evening. High: 48, Low: 36Mostly cloudy with rain south ending early. High: 44, Low: 25: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 43, Low: 24: Plenty of sunshine and not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 35: Morning clouds and then partial clearing and breezy. High: 58, Low: 41: Mostly sunny and warmer . High: 63, Low: 44