Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures rapidly dropping; showers mainly south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures rapidly dropping to the 40s Thursday night, and showers mainly south of the city.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 62, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain by evening. High: 48, Low: 36

Saturday Mostly cloudy with rain south ending early. High: 44, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 43, Low: 24

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 35

Tuesday: Morning clouds and then partial clearing and breezy. High: 58, Low: 41

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer . High: 63, Low: 44



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
