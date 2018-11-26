WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures tumbling

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures dropping to single digits Monday night. Temperatures Tuesday will only reach low 20s but will feel bitterly cold with windchill.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Very cold. High: 23, Low: 9

Wednesday: Dim sunshine. High: 26, Low: 15

Thursday: Drizzle late. High: 36, Low: 31
Friday: Milder. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Rainy. High: 45, Low: 36

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 42, Low: 33

Monday: Light rain expected. High: 39, Low: 30


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
