Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures tumbling

CHICAGO (WLS) --Temperatures dropping to single digits Monday night. Temperatures Tuesday will only reach low 20s but will feel bitterly cold with windchill.
Tuesday: Very cold. High: 23, Low: 9
Wednesday: Dim sunshine. High: 26, Low: 15
Thursday: Drizzle late. High: 36, Low: 31
Friday: Milder. High: 39, Low: 33
Saturday: Rainy. High: 45, Low: 36
Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 42, Low: 33
Monday: Light rain expected. High: 39, Low: 30
