Chicago AccuWeather: Temps falling as rain moves in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures dropping down to the 50s Sunday night as rain moves in. A few showers possible north Sunday night; more showers and storms expected Monday morning.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Few showers, storms. High: 68, Low: 42
Tuesday: Chilly, showers end early. High: 54, Low: 44
Wednesday: 40s in the north and 70s south with showers. High: 58, Low: 56
Thursday: Few strong storms. High: 75, Low: 45
Friday: Cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 37
Saturday: Still cool. High: 61, Low: 44
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 46
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More