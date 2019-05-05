Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Temps falling as rain moves in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures dropping down to the 50s Sunday night as rain moves in. A few showers possible north Sunday night; more showers and storms expected Monday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Few showers, storms. High: 68, Low: 42

Tuesday: Chilly, showers end early. High: 54, Low: 44

Wednesday: 40s in the north and 70s south with showers. High: 58, Low: 56

Thursday: Few strong storms. High: 75, Low: 45

Friday: Cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 37

Saturday: Still cool. High: 61, Low: 44

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 46


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
