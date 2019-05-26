Chicago AccuWeather: Thundershowers, heavy rain Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thundershowers with heavy rain, especially south Sunday. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Showers end. High: 72, Low: 51
Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms late. High: 72, Low: 59
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. High: 74, Low: 59
Wednesday: Windy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 59
Thursday: Dry. High: 73, Low: 51
Friday: Mild with sunshine. High: 76, Low: 60
Saturday: Evening storms. High: 81, Low: 61
