Chicago AccuWeather: Thundershowers, heavy rain Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thundershowers with heavy rain, especially south Sunday. Drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Showers end. High: 72, Low: 51

Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms late. High: 72, Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. High: 74, Low: 59

Wednesday: Windy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Dry. High: 73, Low: 51

Friday: Mild with sunshine. High: 76, Low: 60

Saturday: Evening storms. High: 81, Low: 61


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
