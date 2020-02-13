Chicago AccuWeather: Tornado Watch until 9 PM, brief showers late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch remains in effect Saturday until 9 p.m., with brief showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 66
Monday: Humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 84, Low: 65
Thursday: Showers, storms end. High: 75, Low: 56
Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 72, Low: 58
Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58
