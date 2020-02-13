Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Tornado Watch until 9 PM, brief showers late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch remains in effect Saturday until 9 p.m., with brief showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 66

Monday: Humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Showers, storms end. High: 75, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 72, Low: 58

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power outages, flooding follow severe storms across Chicago area
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic plans
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
CPD discusses 'Operation Rebuild' to combat West Side violence
New casino legislation passed by Illinois House
Child among two shot inside Berwyn home
Show More
What to know before heading to Lake Geneva beaches
What to know about Illinois' 107K COVID-19 cases
Effort to bridge gap between city's south and west sides
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
More TOP STORIES News