Chicago AccuWeather: Tornado Watch until 9 PM, brief showers late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch remains in effect Saturday until 9 p.m., with brief showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, humid, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 66: Humid, scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 68: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68: Mostly sunny, more storms. High: 84, Low: 65: Showers, storms end. High: 75, Low: 56: Sunny, warm. High: 72, Low: 58: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58