Chicago AccuWeather: Trace snow develops north, 2 inches in south overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trace snow develops north, 2 inches in south overnight, with lows 18 to 26.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 21
Tuesday: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 35, Low: 18
Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 14
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 38, Low: 28
Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 44, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 45, Low: 31
Sunday: Still dry. High: 42, Low: 29
