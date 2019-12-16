Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Trace snow develops north, 2 inches in south overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trace snow develops north, 2 inches in south overnight, with lows 18 to 26.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 21

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 35, Low: 18

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 38, Low: 28

Friday: Cloudy, mild. High: 44, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 45, Low: 31

Sunday: Still dry. High: 42, Low: 29




