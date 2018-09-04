WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Tuesday will be hottest day this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday will be the hottest day of this week, with highs near 90. It will be quite humid, but dry in the afternoon and evening. The next chance of widespread rain will be Wednesday afternoon.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 65

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 73, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 73 Low: 61

Sunday: Rainy. High: 76, Low: 61

Monday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 63

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
Severe weather cancels flights, impacts Labor Day weekend travel
More Weather
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies
Study 'Helicopter parents' may do harm by hovering over kids
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Show More
Boy, 8, killed by float in Colorado parade
CPS students return to school Tuesday
Biden feels push to take on Trump in 2020
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
More News