Chicago AccuWeather: Tuesday will be hottest day this week

Tuesday will be the hottest day of this week, with highs near 90. It will be quite humid, but dry in the afternoon and evening. The next chance of widespread rain will be Wednesday afternoon.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourHot and humid. High: 90, Low: 73Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 65Storms possible in the morning. High: 73, Low: 62Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62Rain likely. High: 73 Low: 61Rainy. High: 76, Low: 61Nice. High: 77, Low: 63