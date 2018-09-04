Chicago AccuWeather: Tuesday will be hottest day this week

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tuesday will be the hottest day of this week, with highs near 90. It will be quite humid, but dry in the afternoon and evening. The next chance of widespread rain will be Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 73
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 65
Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 73, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62
Saturday: Rain likely. High: 73 Low: 61
Sunday: Rainy. High: 76, Low: 61
Monday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 63
