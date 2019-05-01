Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder, rain after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Turning colder Wednesday night with scattered rain after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s.
Thursday: Cloudy, with more storms and showers. High: 53, Low: 41
Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 60, Low: 42
Saturday Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 46
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 70, Low: 52
Monday: Mostly sunny with isolated rain. High: 70, Low: 54
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 47
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High: 59, Low: 48
