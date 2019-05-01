Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder, rain after midnight

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Turning colder Wednesday night with scattered rain after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Cloudy, with more storms and showers. High: 53, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 60, Low: 42

Saturday Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny with isolated rain. High: 70, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High: 59, Low: 48



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
