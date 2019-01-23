Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday

Flurries and light snow will end before the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute. Turning colder later in the day. Highs in 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourAccuWeather Alert Day. Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 34, Low: 15Sunny and dry. High: 20, Low: -7Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 5, Low: -3Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 22, Low: 17Cloudy with snow possible. High: 25, Low: 12Very cold again. High: 12, Low: -5