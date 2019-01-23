WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Flurries and light snow will end before the Wednesday afternoon and evening commute. Turning colder later in the day. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 34, Low: 15

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 20, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 5, Low: -3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 22, Low: 17

Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 25, Low: 12

Tuesday: Very cold again. High: 12, Low: -5

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps snow on NW suburbs, creates slick roads across area
LIVE RADAR: Snow to continue in northern suburbs, impact Wednesday morning commute
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
More Weather
Top Stories
RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps snow on NW suburbs, creates slick roads across area
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Missing woman found alive in alleged kidnapper's apartment
Elderly man fatally struck by truck in Chatham ID'd
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
College sends hundreds of acceptance letters by mistake
Show More
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
WATCH LIVE: City Council meets amid report Ald. Solis secretly recorded Ald. Burke
More News