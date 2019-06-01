Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Two rounds of storms expected Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two rounds of storms likely on Saturday. High of 79.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Strong to severe storms possible. High: 79, Low: 52

Sunday: Cool, sunny, 60s by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 80, Low: 62

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain south. High: 74, Low: 57

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 55


