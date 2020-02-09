Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Up to 3 inches of snow, light rain Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Sunday, with light rain developing later. Highs in the mid 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 35, Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 18

Wednesday: Snow late. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 6

Friday: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 21, Low: -1

Saturday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 32, Low: 29




