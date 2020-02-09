Chicago AccuWeather: Up to 3 inches of snow, light rain Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5914484" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Sunday, with light rain developing later. Highs in the mid 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 35, Low: 25: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 19: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 18: Snow late. High: 35, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 6: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 21, Low: -1: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 32, Low: 29