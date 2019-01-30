Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold but warming up Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day due to snow expected to form in the afternoon or evening. Extremely cold temperatures will rise throughout the day. Highs around 0 degrees. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cold, mostly cloudy with PM snow. High: 0, Low: -1
Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 22, Low: 16
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain. High: 38, Low: 33
Sunday: Foggy with showers. High: 46, Low: 40
Monday: Cloudy with rain. High: 48, Low: 24
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 32, Low: 21
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 1
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.