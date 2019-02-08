WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, wind chills below zero

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear but very cold Friday night with wind chills between -5 and -15. Lows in the single digits or slightly below zero.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, dry. High: 25, Low: 16

Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 30, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 31, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 38, Low: 20

Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 12

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 24

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 23, Low: 11

