Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, wind chills below zero

Mostly clear but very cold Friday night with wind chills between -5 and -15. Lows in the single digits or slightly below zero.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, cold, dry. High: 25, Low: 16: Snow showers likely. High: 30, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 31, Low: 30: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 38, Low: 20: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 21, Low: 12: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 34, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 23, Low: 11