Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Very hot, humid Wednesday; heat index over 100

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very hot and humid, heat index ranging from the mid-90s to over 100. Highs in the mid-90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Very hot, with heat index over 100. High: 95, Low: 76

Thursday: Hot, humid, few storms. High: 93, Low: 75

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Saturday: Sunny, not as hot. High: 88, Low: 69

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 87, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, not too humid. High: 93, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Side couple say fireworks caused fire that destroyed their home
Girl, 10, shot in both legs in Calumet Township: police
Former Seattle teacher convicted of raping former student she later married, dies
Police officer saves life by donating his stem cells
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Chicago Dogs holds first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Jesse White responds to social media post referencing 'lynching'
Show More
Joliet police sgt. who leaked video of death in custody placed on desk duty
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
Man arrested following police chase
Man's wheelchair likely stolen, misses dialysis
Chicago opens splash pads as temperatures soar, beaches still closed
More TOP STORIES News