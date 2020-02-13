CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very hot and humid, heat index ranging from the mid-90s to over 100. Highs in the mid-90s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Very hot, with heat index over 100. High: 95, Low: 76
Thursday: Hot, humid, few storms. High: 93, Low: 75
Friday: Showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 72
Saturday: Sunny, not as hot. High: 88, Low: 69
Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 67
Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 87, Low: 71
Tuesday: Sunny, hot, not too humid. High: 93, Low: 74
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Very hot, humid Wednesday; heat index over 100
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News