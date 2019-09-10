Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, humid with a few morning storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The heat returns Tuesday, along with humidity and some morning showers. Highs around 90.

Tuesday: Humid, stray storms. High: 89, Low: 72

Wednesday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Thursday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Friday: Storms end early. High: 79, Low: 59

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 77, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69

Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 88, Low: 68



