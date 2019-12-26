Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, partly sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and very warm Thursday, with highs near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, still warm. High: 59, Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 44, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy and rainy late. High: 55, Low: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow. High: 53, Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy, colder. High: 34, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 32, Low: 24

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 39, Low: 30



